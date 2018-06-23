Champions Trophy Hockey 2018: India Thump Pakistan 4-0 in Opener





Preview:

Read More Catch all the live action of the Champions Trophy 2018 match between India and Pakistan through our live blog. Jun 23, 2018 7:04 pm (IST) Full-time: That's it folks, India have beaten Pakistan 4-0 to make a resounding start to their Champions Trophy 2018 campaign. Ramandeep, Dilpreet, Mandeep and Lait got on the score sheet for India. Jun 23, 2018 7:03 pm (IST) GOAL: In the dying seconds of the game, Ramandeep sends a through fall into the heart of the D - in between two Pakistan defenders - where Lalit Upadhyay was waiting and he dove to reach the ball scored with the last touch of the match. The referee used the video umpire's help to check if the goal was legal or not as he thought the ball had hit his shoulder. Jun 23, 2018 6:57 pm (IST) GOAL: India have now tripled their advantage and this time, it is Mandeep Singh who has scored the goal for India. Pakistan had called their keeper off in search for a goal but the ball found Mandeep and he scored in an empty net. Jun 23, 2018 6:55 pm (IST) GOAL: India have now doubled the advantage courtesy of Dilpreet Singh who scores in the 54th minute of the match. It was started with a Surender tackle near the India goal and ended up with Dilpreet scoring the goal in the other. India on the verge of another famous win here. Jun 23, 2018 6:50 pm (IST) Umer almost scored the equaliser for Pakistan but stood in his path was India skipper and goalkeeper Sreejesh. The Indian custodian handled the fierce drive from Umer well to keep India's lead intact. Jun 23, 2018 6:48 pm (IST) Five minutes have passed away in the fourth quarter and India are still leading 1-0 in the match. The only bright spot so far for India has been Harmanpreet's aerial pass to Chinglensana which started the attack for India. However, his run was stopped emphatically by the Pakistan defenders. Jun 23, 2018 6:42 pm (IST) The third quarter comes to an end India lead 1-0 in the match. So far so good for coach Harendra Singh's troops as they are well on course of making a great start in the tournament against their arch rivals. Jun 23, 2018 6:39 pm (IST) Glorious chance for Pakistan to level the match as they were awarded a Penalty corner two minutes from the end of the third quarter. However, the shot from the PC hits Amit in the shoulder and the chance goes a begging for Pakistan. India still lead 1-0. Jun 23, 2018 6:34 pm (IST) 10 minutes have been played in the third quarter now and Ramandeep's goal still separates the two teams. This has been one of the most cagey India Pakistan clashes in a long time as most of the game is being played in the centre of the park. Jun 23, 2018 6:29 pm (IST) India have started the third quarter similar to what they did in the first and second — hogging most of the possession. Pakistan need to win the battles in the mid-field to have any chance of scoring an equaliser soon. Jun 23, 2018 6:23 pm (IST) We underway in the second half now and India will look to consolidate their good position in the match. While as for Pakistan, they would want ot trouble the Indian goalkeeper more in the third quarter which begins now. Jun 23, 2018 6:18 pm (IST) HT| The Indian Men's Team are on top thanks to @ramandeep_31's FG and a concerted pressing effort from their defenders in their first game of the Rabobank Men's Hockey #ChampionsTrophy 2018 against Pakistan on 23rd June.#IndiaKaGame #INDvPAK #HCT2018 pic.twitter.com/Gaw3TlMTcF — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 23, 2018 Jun 23, 2018 6:14 pm (IST) Half-time: That's the referee's whistle and both teams head into their respective dressing rooms now. The Men in Blue will be the happier of the two sides not only because they are 1-0 ahead, but their play also improved substantially in the second 15 minutes. Jun 23, 2018 6:09 pm (IST) 25' GOAL! @ramandeep_31 gracefully guides Simranjeet's sideways shot into the goal for India's first of the tournament and this game!



🇮🇳1⃣-0⃣🇵🇰#IndiaKaGame #INDvPAK #HCT2018 pic.twitter.com/kTwlMKIrHK — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 23, 2018 Jun 23, 2018 6:07 pm (IST) GOAL: Finally, India have managed to break the deadlock, courtesy of Ramandeep, who scores just five minutes before the half-time. Simranjeet hit a shot from the edge of the D and Ramandeep guided the ball inside the goal. India lead 1-0 Jun 23, 2018 6:01 pm (IST) India almost had a good chance to go 1-0 up in the match, however, a deflection took the ball away from Ramandeep who was standing alone on the far post. Credit to Dilpreet, who made a brilliant run from the right to set up the chance in the first place. Jun 23, 2018 5:58 pm (IST) Second PC for India and in comes in the 2nd minute of the second quarter. However, another good save from the Pakistan keeper ends that chance as well. The Indian team have looked a bit jaded here in the opening few minutes of the match. Jun 23, 2018 5:56 pm (IST) The first 15 minutes have ended with the teams locked at 0-0. Apart from that one penalty corner for India, there haven't been any clear cut chance for either of the two side. We are underway in the second 15 minutes now. Jun 23, 2018 5:52 pm (IST) Penalty corner for Indian just before the end of the first quarter as Mandeep Singh is fouled inside the D. Glorious chacne for India to go 1-0 up in the match. However, the shot from the PC is easily saved by the Pakistan keeper and the match remains locked at 0-0. Jun 23, 2018 5:48 pm (IST) Team India are limiting their opponents on the turf through some clever defensive organization as they maintain a tight structure. Both teams’ defenders have been working like clockwork so far. No clear cut chances for either of the two teams. Jun 23, 2018 5:44 pm (IST) Good luck #TeamIndia for #HCT2018! Let’s begin on a winning note. 💪🏻#INDvPAK @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/otaZ5HUoh4 — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) June 23, 2018 Jun 23, 2018 5:43 pm (IST) Five minutes have been played in the first quarter and so far it has been evens stevens. Majority of the ball is being played in the middle of the park and neither of the two teams have carved out a clear cut chance so far. Jun 23, 2018 5:38 pm (IST) We are underway in Berda now and Pakistan have started the proceedings in this opening clash of the tournament. India will look to put pressure on their rivals early in order to gain a good start in the match. Jun 23, 2018 5:32 pm (IST) The players are now walking out on the pitch and we are about to get underway in Berda, Netherlands. India have never lifted the Champions Trophy and they will look to start well today in their bid to end that drought. Jun 23, 2018 5:31 pm (IST) Incidentally, it was the first match of the tournament and penalty corners will be Pakistan's preferred weapon yet again. For Harendra, who took over coaching of the senior team for a third time following his last stint in 2009, it will be his first real test ahead of important tournaments like the Asian Games and the season-ending World Cup in Bhubaneswar later this year. Jun 23, 2018 5:28 pm (IST) India’s Line-up: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Dilpreet, Jarmanpreet, Surender, Manpreet, Sardar, Varun, SV Sunil, Chinglensana, Ramandeep Jun 23, 2018 5:27 pm (IST) Over the past year, India had enjoyed convincing victories over Pakistan right from the final of Asian Champions Trophy in 2016 followed by a dominant double victory in the Hockey World League Semi-Final in London 2017 and the Asia Cup in Dhaka where India lifted the title after 10 years. But under former India coach and High Performance Manager, Roelant Oltmans, Pakistan surprised India by scoring a late equaliser to earn a draw in the Commonwealth Games this year. Jun 23, 2018 5:22 pm (IST) The first game is hugely important for momentum for the tournament & right now we don’t see anything beyond this first match! Spread your wishes for @TheHockeyIndia team for #HCT2018 campaign 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/2zCJkdzZAa — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) June 23, 2018 Jun 23, 2018 5:20 pm (IST) India-Pakistan encounters on the hockey turf have always been full of drama and controversies with adrenaline running high on both the sides. And come tomorrow it won't be any different as both the neighbours would be eager to prove the other wrong. Going by ranking and results of late, India will start favourites. Jun 23, 2018 5:17 pm (IST) India will open against Pakistan before taking on Argentina (on June 24), Australia (June 27), Belgium (June 28) and Netherlands (June 30). Even though India (6th) are way ahead of Pakistan (13th) in the world rankings, but there is hardly any gap between the two teams when it comes to the head-to-head contests. Load More

File image of Indian hockey team. (Image: Hockey India)



The Indian hockey team would be aiming for a fresh start, putting behind the disappointment of a poor Commonwealth Games campaign, when it begins its pursuit of a maiden Champions Trophy title, taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening clash on Saturday.



Asian champions India have never won the Champions Trophy in its last 36 editions but will be hoping to claim the feat in the tournament's last edition. The best India has fared in the tournament was the runners-up finish at the 2016 event in London, losing to Australia in a shoot-out. Claiming the title would be easier said than done for the eight-time Olympic champions as they come into the tournament on the back of a disastrous campaign at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, where they finished fourth. The disappointing finish triggered a change in head coach's position with Harendra Singh taking charge from Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne, who moved back to his old position as coach of the Indian women's team. World's best six teams compete in the Champions Trophy and this year's line-up include reigning Olympic champions Argentina, world no.1 Australia, Belgium, hosts Netherlands, Pakistan besides India.



India will open against Pakistan before taking on Argentina (on June 24), Australia (June 27), Belgium (June 28) and Netherlands (June 30). Even though India (6th) are way ahead of Pakistan (13th) in the world rankings, but there is hardly any gap between the two teams when it comes to the head-to-head contests. India-Pakistan encounters on the hockey turf have always been full of drama and controversies with adrenaline running high on both the sides. And come tomorrow it won't be any different as both the neighbours would be eager to prove the other wrong. Going by ranking and results of late, India will start favourites. Over the past year, India had enjoyed convincing victories over Pakistan right from the final of Asian Champions Trophy in 2016 followed by a dominant double victory in the Hockey World League Semi-Final in London 2017 and the Asia Cup in Dhaka where India lifted the title after 10 years.



But under former India coach and High Performance Manager, Roelant Oltmans, Pakistan surprised India by scoring a late equaliser to earn a draw in the Commonwealth Games this year.

Incidentally, it was the first match of the tournament and penalty corners will be Pakistan's preferred weapon yet again. For Harendra, who took over coaching of the senior team for a third time following his last stint in 2009, it will be his first real test ahead of important tournaments like the Asian Games and the season-ending World Cup in Bhubaneswar later this year. "Getting off to a winning start is vital because it sets the momentum for the rest of the tournament. There will be no room for emotions when we take on Pakistan. The team will play against them like any other team where we go for three points," a strict Harendra said on the eve of the match. "We have prepared well for this tournament and are confident of a good performance. Our focus will be on playing according to our structure and executing our strategies against each opponent without making any errors."



In Gold Coast, India fielded a lot of youngsters dropping a senior like Sardar Singh, but Harendra is in no mood to continue with the experimentation and has selected a strong squad purely on the basis of form in the recent national camp. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has got the captaincy from Manpreet Singh, while SV Sunil and Sardar, who is just two games away from reaching 300 international caps, has been recalled to the side. The 2014 Champions Trophy silver medallists Pakistan may have finished seventh at the CWG, but that result hides the fact that they went through the event completely unbeaten. Four draws in the pool phase -- against Wales, India, England and Malaysia respectively -- saw Pakistan finish fourth in their five-team pool, putting them in the 7-8 classification match where they defeated Canada 3-1. But the founding nation of the Champions Trophy, Pakistan will be determined to add to the titles that they claimed in 1978, 1980 and 1994 -- victories that all came on home soil, in Lahore (1978 / 1994) and Karachi (1980) respectively. Pakistan's squad selected by Oltmans is a blend of experience and youth, with captain Muhammad Rizwan Sr being one of eight players to have surpassed the 100 international appearances milestone.