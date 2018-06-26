English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Champions Trophy Hockey: Confident India Aim to Continue Winning Run Against Australia
Their campaign off to a dream start with back-to-back wins, India would look to continue the giant-slaying spree when they take on world champions Australia in their third match of the FIH Champions Trophy hockey tournament, here on Wednesday.
Mandeep Singh (Getty Images)
Breda: Their campaign off to a dream start with back-to-back wins, India would look to continue the giant-slaying spree when they take on world champions Australia in their third match of the FIH Champions Trophy hockey tournament, here on Wednesday.
In pursuit of their maiden Champions Trophy title in the 37th and final edition of the event, the Indians could not have asked for a better start, mauling arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 before stunning world No.2 and reigning Olympic champions Argentina 2-1 in their opening two games.
India are now leading the six-team standings with six points from two wins, just ahead of Australia (4 points). The top two teams in the round robin league will face each other in the summit clash on Sunday.
The Commonwealth Games debacle behind them, the Indians came out with new vigour and purpose here under new chief coach Harendra Singh, who swapped roles with Sjoerd Marijne as the women's team coach.
Under Harendra, who took over for the fourth time in his career, the Indian team looked a completely transformed side, desperate to make amends for the Gold Coast disaster.
Preferring to field youth alongside experience, Harendra has managed to instill confidence among the players and it is evidently visible in India's impressive performances in the opening two games here.
While the Indian strikers looked in imperious form, scoring brilliant field goals, the backline, the team's perennial concern, has also produced a stellar show and was rock solid against Pakistan and Argentina.
Young Dilpreet Singh has been phenomenal upfront along side Mandeep Singh, SV Sunil and Lalit Upadhayay but Ramanadeep Singh, who sustained a knee injury in the opening match, remains doubtful.
The midfield, under the talismanic Sardar Singh, too rose to the occasion and has been building good link-ups with the forwards, resulting in the field goals.
But the Kookaburras would not be easy to edge past given their record of rising to big challenges effortlessly.
Australia drew 3-3 with Belgium before beating Pakistan 2-1 to garner four points.
And when it comes to playing against India, they have always managed to be at their best.
In fact, it is Australia against whom India lost in a shoot-out in the final of the last Champions Trophy in London. And that result would definitely be on the Indian players' minds when they take the turf tomorrow.
After facing Australia, India would take on Belgium on Thursday before drawing curtains to the round robin campaign with a match against hosts Netherlands on Saturday.
Also Watch
In pursuit of their maiden Champions Trophy title in the 37th and final edition of the event, the Indians could not have asked for a better start, mauling arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 before stunning world No.2 and reigning Olympic champions Argentina 2-1 in their opening two games.
India are now leading the six-team standings with six points from two wins, just ahead of Australia (4 points). The top two teams in the round robin league will face each other in the summit clash on Sunday.
The Commonwealth Games debacle behind them, the Indians came out with new vigour and purpose here under new chief coach Harendra Singh, who swapped roles with Sjoerd Marijne as the women's team coach.
Under Harendra, who took over for the fourth time in his career, the Indian team looked a completely transformed side, desperate to make amends for the Gold Coast disaster.
Preferring to field youth alongside experience, Harendra has managed to instill confidence among the players and it is evidently visible in India's impressive performances in the opening two games here.
While the Indian strikers looked in imperious form, scoring brilliant field goals, the backline, the team's perennial concern, has also produced a stellar show and was rock solid against Pakistan and Argentina.
Young Dilpreet Singh has been phenomenal upfront along side Mandeep Singh, SV Sunil and Lalit Upadhayay but Ramanadeep Singh, who sustained a knee injury in the opening match, remains doubtful.
The midfield, under the talismanic Sardar Singh, too rose to the occasion and has been building good link-ups with the forwards, resulting in the field goals.
But the Kookaburras would not be easy to edge past given their record of rising to big challenges effortlessly.
Australia drew 3-3 with Belgium before beating Pakistan 2-1 to garner four points.
And when it comes to playing against India, they have always managed to be at their best.
In fact, it is Australia against whom India lost in a shoot-out in the final of the last Champions Trophy in London. And that result would definitely be on the Indian players' minds when they take the turf tomorrow.
After facing Australia, India would take on Belgium on Thursday before drawing curtains to the round robin campaign with a match against hosts Netherlands on Saturday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arnab Sen
-
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chill! There’s a Reason Why the Govt Wants Your AC to Be Set at 24 Degrees
- After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone Likely to Star in Remake of Sridevi's Superhit Film
- Katrina Kaif 'Knows Exactly' How It is Going to 'End' for Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics