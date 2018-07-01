GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Champions Trophy Hockey Final: Twitter Praises Team India After Another Shootout Heartbreak Against Australia

World Champions Australia defeated India 3-1 via shoot-off after both teams were locked at 1-1 in regulation time to clinch their second consecutive Champions Trophy hockey title.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 1, 2018, 10:39 PM IST
Champions Trophy Hockey Final: Twitter Praises Team India After Another Shootout Heartbreak Against Australia
India and Australia in action during the Champions Trophy final. (Twitter/ Hockey India)
World Champions Australia defeated India 3-1 via shoot-off after both teams were locked at 1-1 in regulation time to clinch their second consecutive Champions Trophy hockey title.

It was a keenly-contested battle between the two finalists of last edition but once again Australia came out on top in the shoot-out to clinch their 15th Champions Trophy title.

India, however, had to contend with a consecutive runners-up finish after failing to get past the Kookaburras in what was the 37th and final edition of the tournament.

Australia took the lead in the 24th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Blake Govers, but India drew parity in the 42nd minute through a field strike by young Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Twitterati though heaped praise on the Indian team for their brave performance,














| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
