Champions Trophy Hockey Final: Twitter Praises Team India After Another Shootout Heartbreak Against Australia

Tough luck #TeamIndia. You’ve played fantastic hockey throughout #HCT2018. We fought hard till the ene, especially for those 60 mins. Shootouts are always tricky.



Feel proud! Congratulations for the@TheHockeyIndia #INDvAUS #IndiaKaGame — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) July 1, 2018

Well done Team India, in the #ChampionsTrophy. You may not have got the Trophy, but you played like Champions. #INDvAUS — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 1, 2018

Well Played India

Wining & losing is part of sports but they way Indian Team fought with Australia in Final of Champions Trophy till last minute was extraordinary !

For us,you are still champions !#HCT2018 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/h7wkbvwW7D — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 1, 2018

Irrespective of the result, I am so proud of the Indian hockey team. They played great attacking hockey with a fearless attitude. Dominated Aus in the final and deserved to win. Love this team. Congrats Coach Harendra, @TheHockeyIndia. You made everyone proud #HCT2018 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 1, 2018

Team India has come of age!

Back to the golden era!



Congratulations @TheHockeyIndia and team for a splendid display of Hockey!



We should have won the tournament, the way we played!



But there is always a next time! https://t.co/rR6HttP3Ec — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) July 1, 2018

Related Stories Champions Trophy Hockey: Australia Beat India in Shootouts to Win 15th Title

World Champions Australia defeated India 3-1 via shoot-off after both teams were locked at 1-1 in regulation time to clinch their second consecutive Champions Trophy hockey title.It was a keenly-contested battle between the two finalists of last edition but once again Australia came out on top in the shoot-out to clinch their 15th Champions Trophy title.India, however, had to contend with a consecutive runners-up finish after failing to get past the Kookaburras in what was the 37th and final edition of the tournament.Australia took the lead in the 24th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Blake Govers, but India drew parity in the 42nd minute through a field strike by young Vivek Sagar Prasad.Twitterati though heaped praise on the Indian team for their brave performance,