Champions Trophy Hockey Final: Twitter Praises Team India After Another Shootout Heartbreak Against Australia
World Champions Australia defeated India 3-1 via shoot-off after both teams were locked at 1-1 in regulation time to clinch their second consecutive Champions Trophy hockey title.
India and Australia in action during the Champions Trophy final. (Twitter/ Hockey India)
It was a keenly-contested battle between the two finalists of last edition but once again Australia came out on top in the shoot-out to clinch their 15th Champions Trophy title.
India, however, had to contend with a consecutive runners-up finish after failing to get past the Kookaburras in what was the 37th and final edition of the tournament.
Australia took the lead in the 24th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Blake Govers, but India drew parity in the 42nd minute through a field strike by young Vivek Sagar Prasad.
Twitterati though heaped praise on the Indian team for their brave performance,
Tough luck #TeamIndia. You’ve played fantastic hockey throughout #HCT2018. We fought hard till the ene, especially for those 60 mins. Shootouts are always tricky.— Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) July 1, 2018
Feel proud! Congratulations for the@TheHockeyIndia #INDvAUS #IndiaKaGame
Well done Team India, in the #ChampionsTrophy. You may not have got the Trophy, but you played like Champions. #INDvAUS— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 1, 2018
Well Played India— Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 1, 2018
Wining & losing is part of sports but they way Indian Team fought with Australia in Final of Champions Trophy till last minute was extraordinary !
For us,you are still champions !#HCT2018 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/h7wkbvwW7D
Irrespective of the result, I am so proud of the Indian hockey team. They played great attacking hockey with a fearless attitude. Dominated Aus in the final and deserved to win. Love this team. Congrats Coach Harendra, @TheHockeyIndia. You made everyone proud #HCT2018— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 1, 2018
Team India has come of age!— Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) July 1, 2018
Back to the golden era!
Congratulations @TheHockeyIndia and team for a splendid display of Hockey!
We should have won the tournament, the way we played!
But there is always a next time! https://t.co/rR6HttP3Ec
