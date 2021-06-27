Championship Leader Fabio Quartararo Wins Dutch MotoGP

Yamaha’s Frenchman Fabio Quartararo won Sunday’s Dutch MotoGP to extend his lead at the top of drivers standings with a dominant display in Assen. Two Spaniards in Maverick Vinales and champion Joan Mir completed the podium as Quartararo claimed his fourth race victory of the campaign before the mid-season break. Quartararo, 22, in just his third term at the top table of racing extended his advantage to 34 points ahead of second-placed Johann Zarco, who had to contend with a fourth place in the Netherlands.

Frenchman Zarco is now on 122 points with Italian Francesco Bagnaia on 109.

Yamaha’s Vinales started on pole after setting a new track record during Saturday’s qualifying but it was his team-mate Quartararo who dominated the race throughout.

Quartararo, nicknamed ‘El Diablo’, celebrated his success by hitting a golf ball with club on the track after the race in reference to a video he posted on social midweek.

Seven-time champion Valentino Rossi failed to finish after falling off his bike with seven laps to go.

Earlier, Kalex’s Spaniard Raul Fernandez moved within 31 points of overall Moto2 leader Remy Gardner after clinching victory.

Fernandez edged team-mate and Australian Gardner in second as fellow country-man Augusto Fernandez claimed a podium clean-sweep for the German outfit.

Up to 11,500 spectators were allowed into the track at Assen, and they saw Italian Dennis Foggia win the Moto3.

The next event of the season is the Styrian Grand Prix on August 8, which is set to welcome full stands of fans.

