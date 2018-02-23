Chandigarh Golfers Clinch Final Spots For Mercedes Trophy

City Golfers Sunil Sharma - Handicap Category A (0-15) and Dinesh Gogna - Handicap Category B (16-24) qualified for the National Finals of MercedesTrophy 2018 on day 3 of the Chandigarh leg qualifier held at the Panchkula Golf Course.Sunil and Dinesh clinched the final two qualification spots available from the leg by carding a nett. score of 71.8 and 72.4 respectively. The MercedesTrophy 2018 has so far seen 31 qualifiers including today who will be competing in the National Finals to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from 4-6 April 2018.Winner of CAT A Sunil Sharma said, “ This is my first time at the National Finals and I am very happy about it. My family is also elated by the news. Last time I was really close but couldn’t grab the spot but I believe efforts never go in vain.”Winner of CAT B Dinesh Gogna said, “I am really excited as I have been participating in various competitions but this is my first time at MercedesTrophy and it really gives me immense pleasure that I could make it to the finals.The best Gross Winner of the day was Bismad Singh with an amazing round of 80 and there were a host of other prizes on offer to be won on the day.Prominent winners included Gauhar Pruthi who won the Ballantine’s Long Drive Challenge with a mammoth drive of 298 yards. Ramanjit Singh Bedi won the Mercedes-Benz Closest to Pin contest on hole no. 17 by landing the ball at 7.10 feet from the pin. In the Mercedes – Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots, Rakesh Jolly landed the ball at 3 ft. from the pin to win the contest on hole no. 1. Rohit Mittal won the Mercedes-Benz Straightest Drive contest on hole no.10 by landing the ball at 1 inch from the line.The format of play was Double Peoria. This unique format of adjusting handicaps of players levels the playing field enabling golfers to have a greater chance of qualifying for the National Finals.