Chargers Fire Head Coach Anthony Lynn After 4 Seasons

COSTA MESA, Calif.: The Los Angeles Chargers have fired coach Anthony Lynn less than two seasons after he led the franchise to the AFC divisional round.

Lynn is the fifth NFL coach fired this season, joining Houstons Bill OBrien, Atlantas Dan Quinn, Detroit’s Matt Patricia and Adam Gase of the New York Jets.

Los Angeles won its final four games to finish 7-9, but it wasn’t enough to save Lynn’s job.

I’m not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony, owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. This is a results-driven business, and simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations.

Hired by the Chargers in January 2017, Lynn was the first Black head coach in franchise history. He went 34-32 with Los Angeles, but just 12-20 over the last two seasons. He had one year remaining on his contract.

