Charles Leclerc Wins Hearts With Birthday Surprise for Team Mate Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz is one of the most loved drivers in Formula One. The young Ferrari driver celebrated his 28th birthday on September 1 and Sainz’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc decided to give him an adorable surprise on his birthday.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Ferrari shared a delightful video on their official Twitter handle. Going by the video, it is clear that Leclerc chose to take extreme measures in order to shock his teammate. Leclerc can be seen hiding in Sainz’s closet for several minutes. As soon as Sainz enters his room, Leclerc revealed himself with a bang and surprised him with party poppers.

Social media users have praised Ferrari for sharing the entertaining video of their drivers. Fans have also praised Charles Leclerc for his special gesture for his teammate.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz share a great equation. The two of them have formed a healthy relationship over the years. In a sport where teammates are your biggest rivals, Ferrari fans like the fact that both of them have tremendous respect for each other.

Things might seem good for Ferrari off the track. But their recent results leave much to be desired. Ferrari had a great start to the year with Charles Leclerc winning two out of the first three races. However, the Maranello-based team has been outclassed by Red Bull in the last few races. In the Belgium Grand Prix last week, Ferrari found themselves completely out-paced by their Red Bull rivals around the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen was six and a half tenths of a second faster than Sainz in qualifying despite not completing a second Q3 run. But Carlos Sainz is hopeful that the same scenario wouldn’t occur at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

The Spaniard believes that Red Bull’s dominance at the Belgium Grand Prix was track-specific and he expects Ferrari to be back fighting for both pole and the win at Zandvoort this weekend. “I don’t think we were as bad as it seems and I think we can be back on form this weekend and fighting for pole and the win”, Sainz was quoted as saying in a recent media interaction.

Ferrari is at the second position in the constructor standings, 118 points behind Red Bull.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here