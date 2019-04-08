English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Charleston Open: Madison Keys Gets First Win Over Caroline Wozniacki to Lift Title
Charleston Open: Madison Keys won her first clay court tournament as she beat Carolina Wozniacki 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final.
Madison Keys won her fourth career title at Charleston Open. (Photo Credit: Volvo Car Open)
Loading...
Madison Keys overpowered Caroline Wozniacki 7-6(5) 6-3 to win the Charleston Open and defeat the former world number one for the first time on Sunday.
The win, her first on clay court, broke a nearly two-year drought for the eighth seeded American, who claimed her fourth career title.
Her previous two losses to Denmark’s Wozniacki had been on hard courts when Keys failed to win a set.
“I think I served really well today,” said Keys, who had predicted on Saturday that playing on clay would be beneficial in her bid to defeat Wozniacki.
“I also felt I kept a lot of pressure on her, making a lot of returns and keeping rallies going and not going for things too early,” said the world number 18, who won 76 percent of points on her first serve, and fired six aces.
“More than anything I really trusted my game and went for my shots.”
That was most evident late in the first set and the tiebreak.
The big-serving Keys trailed 5-6 in the opening set before forcing the tiebreak, which remained close until 4-3 when the fifth-seeded Wozniacki double faulted.
Keys won the next point but twice had backhand errors to allow Wozniacki to pull within 6-5.
A backhand down the line enabled Keys to finally claim the set.
“I just knew the games I was losing in the first set I was just being too tentative and not really trusting my shot,” said the 24-year-old American.
“I knew I had to go for it. I think that’s how I have to play... 100 percent believing in my game.”
Keys broke Wozniacki in the sixth game of the second set to go up 4-2 and when she made it 5-2 that all but clinched the match.
“It’s definitely been a really great week for me, especially after having some really tough losses the last couple of weeks,” Keys said. “It definitely is a very good springboard for heading over to Europe.”
The win, her first on clay court, broke a nearly two-year drought for the eighth seeded American, who claimed her fourth career title.
Her previous two losses to Denmark’s Wozniacki had been on hard courts when Keys failed to win a set.
“I think I served really well today,” said Keys, who had predicted on Saturday that playing on clay would be beneficial in her bid to defeat Wozniacki.
“I also felt I kept a lot of pressure on her, making a lot of returns and keeping rallies going and not going for things too early,” said the world number 18, who won 76 percent of points on her first serve, and fired six aces.
“More than anything I really trusted my game and went for my shots.”
The #VolvoCarOpen trophy is hers 🏆@Madison_Keys claims the final over Wozniacki, 7-6(5), 6-3. 💪 pic.twitter.com/X6XAeo5g30— WTA (@WTA) April 7, 2019
That was most evident late in the first set and the tiebreak.
The big-serving Keys trailed 5-6 in the opening set before forcing the tiebreak, which remained close until 4-3 when the fifth-seeded Wozniacki double faulted.
Keys won the next point but twice had backhand errors to allow Wozniacki to pull within 6-5.
A backhand down the line enabled Keys to finally claim the set.
“I just knew the games I was losing in the first set I was just being too tentative and not really trusting my shot,” said the 24-year-old American.
Not the trophy I had hoped for, BUT so many good things I can take with me from this week! Most importantly feeling good, and improving every day! Thank you Charleston for a great week! pic.twitter.com/RTtsZLLVOl— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) April 7, 2019
“I knew I had to go for it. I think that’s how I have to play... 100 percent believing in my game.”
Keys broke Wozniacki in the sixth game of the second set to go up 4-2 and when she made it 5-2 that all but clinched the match.
“It’s definitely been a really great week for me, especially after having some really tough losses the last couple of weeks,” Keys said. “It definitely is a very good springboard for heading over to Europe.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Sums Up RCB's Sixth Straight Loss in IPL With Hilarious Yet Brutal Memes
- Ranveer Singh Shakes Leg on 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' With Cricketers, Sings 'Apna Time' With '83 Cast
- Did You Know Avengers 'Winter Soldier' Was in 'Game Of Thrones' First Episode?
- DC Superhero Film Shazam Earns Rs 1097 Cr Worldwide in Three Days
- Unsure 'Kab Hua, Kya Hua' But Vikrant Massey's Line from 'Criminal Minds' Has Become a Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results