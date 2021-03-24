Charlotte Flair Reveals Reason Behind Her Absence from WWE

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair has been missing in action since the start of the month and with the release of her fiancee Andrade rumour mills gathered steam and many suggested The Queen could soon follow the footsteps of her fiancee.

However, quashing all theories, Flair took to social media and tweeted, “I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting. Thank you everyone for your love."

With Rhea Ripley’s official debut on RAW on March 23, where she challenged Asuaka for her WWE RAW Women’s title it all but confirmed that Flair was indeed recovering from some ailment.

It came as a surprise to many because Charlotte had challenged Asuka for her title a week earlier. But since she’s contracted COVID, her involvement at ‘The Showcase of the Immortals’ is in serious doubt. Her tweet did not confirm how long she has been isolating for, nor did she give an indication of when she’ll be back.

Earlier, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer had raised doubts around Charlotte’s WrestleMania plans and suggested that there is “definitely a story" there and predicted more skeletons to come out of the closet.

“As far as Charlotte and WrestleMania, I’ve been asking that all week and everyone’s avoiding me on that one," Meltzer said. “There’s definitely a story that’s not the movie because if it was the movie it wouldn’t be hidden."

However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Flair is added to the WrestleMania match with Asuka and Ripley if she recovers in time.