Charlotte Has 599 Yards Of Offense In 49-21 Win Over N Texas

Chris Reynolds accounted for three touchdowns and Charlotte rolled to a 4921 victory over North Texas on Saturday night.

DENTON, Texas: Chris Reynolds accounted for three touchdowns and Charlotte rolled to a 49-21 victory over North Texas on Saturday night.

Reynolds was 15-of-22 passing for 290 yards with two touchdown passes. He also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dom Shoffner for the game’s first score.

Aaron McAllister ran for 140 yards and a 66-yard touchdown for Charlotte (1-2, 1-1). He also caught a 71-yard touchdown pass from Reynolds. Tre Harbison III, Calvin Camp and Chavon McEachern also ran for scores.

Charlotte finished with 599 yards of offense, its best as a member of Conference USA.

Austin Aune was 23-of-43 passing for 382 yards with three touchdown passes to lead North Texas (1-3, 0-2). Jaelon Darden had 13 catches for 244 yards and three touchdowns, his fourth career game with three TD catches.

  • First Published: October 11, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
