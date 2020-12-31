Charlotte is the Biggest Star in the Company, say WWE Legend

Charlotte Flair returned to the WWE ring after a six-month haitus and the 'Queen' did not take much time to capture yet another championship, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Auska On December 20, 2020, at the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs PPV.

Top 100 Women Pro Wrestlers of 2020

With this win, she became WWE's fourth women's Grand Slam champion, having won all the women's title the company including the NXT Women's Championship (2 times), WWE Divas Championship (1 time), WWE Raw Women's Championship[a] (4 times), WWE SmackDown Women's Championship (5 times) and Women's Royal Rumble (2020).

Inspired by Tessa Blanchard, WWE's Charlotte Keen to Pursue a 'Male' Championship Title

Safe to say, Charlotte is closing in on being the greatest female performer in the company, something her father, the LEgendary Ric Flair concurs with.

WWE's Charlotte Flair and United States Champion Andrade Cien Almas Get Engaged Ushering into 2020

"If she wasn’t my daughter I’d have to tell you that I’ve never seen anything like her in my life. I’m not going to call her the ‘total package’, because that term is overused, but she is a star. She’s a huge star. In my opinion the biggest star in the company – and there are a lot of great performers. Sasha, I have so much respect for her, Asuka is just phenomenal. They just have so much talent in that division. To see her accomplish one thing after another. Her passion and her love for the business is unbelievable. She’s just like me, she’s hooked. When you’re hooked like I am, like she is, it’s your life. Everything else is second. She is just so devoted and so conscious of being the best. Wanting to be the best. Wanting to represent the company. Most of all participating in the ring. She loves it. I could go on forever about what she has accomplished," said Flair.

On being asked about what 2021 holds for Charlotte, Flair said," It’s unlimited. I think 2021 will be huge for her and I think it will be huge for the Women’s Division again.