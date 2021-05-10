Chhatrasal Stadium Murder: Look-out Notice Issued Against Sushil Kumar by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday have issued a Look-out-Circular (LoC) for the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is in absconding ever since the brawl that broke out last Tuesday at the Chhatrasal Stadium led to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana. Rana, the the former national champion wrestler Sagar Rana was beaten to death and a few were injured after clashes between two groups of wrestler broke out late last Tuesday night at the Chatrasal Stadium parking area.

The Delhi Police on Sunday recorded the statements of the victims of the brawl and revealed that the clash took place over vacating a flat in Model Town area. The victims alleged that Kumar and his associates abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for bad mouthing him in front of other wrestlers.

According to the police, the brawl took place between Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area. Thereafter, police registered the case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station. Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who has been named in the FIR in this case, is absconding and efforts are on to trace him.

The victims have also alleged that Kumar was present at the spot when the incident took place.

Additional DCP (North-West district) Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said, “We have recorded statements of all the victims and they all made allegations against Sushil Kumar. We have lodged an FIR of murder, abduction, criminal conspiracy and are conducting raids to nab Sushil Kumar."

“The crime scene and all the five vehicles were inspected. During the inspection, a double barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges was found in one Scorpio and two wooden sticks were also recovered from the spot," he added. The police had apprehended one Prince Dalal (24), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, and seized one double barrel gun from his possession.

The Police further revealed that during investigation, they also found a recorded video of the incident from the mobile phone of accused Prince Dalal, in which faces of all the attackers can be seen. “Dalal was arrested from the spot and we seized his cellphone, two double barrel guns along with seven live cartridges of 12 bore from his possession. After investigation, we have found that the guns were registered in the name of one resident of Ashoda village in Haryana’s Jhajjar,” police sources told The Indian Express.

The victims have also alleged that Kumar and his associates abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for bad mouthing him in front of other wrestlers, police said.

“It was not a case of trespassing. The accused took the victims inside the stadium where they assaulted them in the parking area. Kumar was present at the spot when the incident happened, however, police are investigating his role in the assault," an official source told PTI.

Meanwhile, Raids are being conducted by the Delhi Police on the outskirts of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Haryana to nab Kumar, who is absconding.

