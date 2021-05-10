Chhatrasal Stadium Murder: Look-out Notice Issued Against Sushil Kumar by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday have issued a Look-out-Circular (LoC) for the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is in absconding ever since the brawl that broke out last Tuesday at the Chhatrasal Stadium led to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana. Rana, the the former national champion wrestler Sagar Rana was beaten to death and a few were injured after clashes between two groups of wrestler broke out late last Tuesday night at the Chatrasal Stadium parking area.
The Delhi Police on Sunday recorded the statements of the victims of the brawl and revealed that the clash took place over vacating a flat in Model Town area. The victims alleged that Kumar and his associates abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for bad mouthing him in front of other wrestlers.
“The crime scene and all the five vehicles were inspected. During the inspection, a double barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges was found in one Scorpio and two wooden sticks were also recovered from the spot," he added.
The police had apprehended one Prince Dalal (24), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, and seized one double barrel gun from his possession.
Meanwhile, Raids are being conducted by the Delhi Police on the outskirts of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Haryana to nab Kumar, who is absconding.(With Inputs from PTI)
