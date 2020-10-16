Chattisgarh Receives Approval for Residential Hockey Academy and Excellence Centre from SAI

For the very first time after Chattisgarh was formed as an independent state, a residential hockey academy is set to be started soon in Raipur. Additionally, an 'Excellence Center' is also going to start in Bahtarai Bilaspur. Under the Khelo India Scheme, a proposal of residential hockey academy in Raipur and 'Excellence Center' for athletics, wrestling and swimming at Bilaspur was sent to the Sports Authority of India by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, for which the approval has been received.

Efforts are now being made to embark on the realization of 'Gadbo Nava Chhattisgarh' in the field of sports to empower the sporting talent of the youth of the state and to provide them with appropriate training. Earlier, a proposal was sent to the Sports Authority of India for archery by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, for which the approval has been received as well. At present, the archery training is being provided to the players in Raipur. Under the 'One State One Game', the development of archery in Raipur is also under process.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Sports Minister Umesh Patel gave players, sports coaches and officials and employees of the State Sports and Youth Welfare Department, their hearty Congratulations and best wishes, after receiving recognition for both the hockey academy and the Excellence Center.

The Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority has been constituted by the Chief Minister for the maintenance of available sports infrastructure and operation of residential sports academies in the state of Chhattisgarh. Games are being developed across the state through the authority. The selection program for the residential hockey academy is being prepared by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare. All the facilities like hostel, school, kit, food and the residential academy will be made available to the trainee players selected for residential academy.

Athletics, swimming and wrestling are the three major sports that have been selected for the Excellence Center to be started in Bahtarai Bilaspur. Sports and Youth Welfare Department is taking action to create new posts of trainers across the state. The Excellence Center will aid in further polishing the sporting talent in the state. With the recognition of the Government of India, the necessary resources will also be made available by the Central Government for these two major centres of Chhattisgarh for the development of sports. The MoU will soon be signed between the Sports Authority of India and the Sports and Youth Welfare Department of the state government for Chhattisgarh Hockey Academy Raipur.

The Chhattisgarh Hockey Academy Raipur and State Sports Training Center Bilaspur being recognised as 'Khelo India State Center of Excellence' will provide a good opportunity for sports talent of the state to develop their sporting skills. Players will get better sports infrastructure with better facilities and training from good coaches.

On the occasion of the launch of Yuva Mahotsav this year, the Chief Minister had encouraged the youth to move ahead in the field of sports by giving a new slogan of 'Khelbo-Jeetbo-Gadbo Nava Chhattisgarh'.

It is noteworthy that after the formation of the state, no Sports Academy was established in Chhattisgarh. On the special initiative of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Hockey Academy was established in Raipur, in which residential facilities are being provided for training to boys and girls hockey players. Constant efforts were made by the state government to get recognition of the academy from the Government of India. Two well-equipped hockey stadiums of international level have already been established in Raipur. The Sports Authority of India and the team of sports experts of Khelo India visited the Raipur Hockey Academy and availed information regarding the sports infrastructure and facilities available there.