CHE vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2020-21 between Chelsea andArsenal: All eyes and attention will be directed on London as Chelsea welcome Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Both the sides need a win to further their European slots hopes.

Chelsea have been superb under Thomas Tuchel as they have been one of the most attacking sides in Europe. They have made their wat through to the UEFA League Champions final and come into this match after a 2-1 win over Premier League champions Manchester City.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have struggled all season and this season could well end without any trophy in the cabinet. After the early spark, the side has gone backwards under Mikel Arteta and they look beleaguered and out of sorts out on the field. Such has been their struggle that even a UEFA Europa League spot looks dicey at this point.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea will not be able to avail the services of Mateo Kovacic as he it out with a hamstring injury and continues to recover from it.

For Arsenal, former Chelsea centre-half David Luiz will not be able to take part in this game owing to his own hamstring injury. Apart from him, Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka will also not be able to feature in this match.

CHE vs ARS Live Streaming

Most of the Premier League 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application Disney+Hotstar.

CHE vs ARS Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, May 13 at the Stamford Bridge, in London. The game will start at 12:45 AM IST.

CHE vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kai Havertz

Vice-Captain: Alexandre Lacazette

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes

Midfielders: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard

Strikers: Kai Havertz, Alexandre Lacazette

CHE vs ARS Probable XIs

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma; Reece James, Jorginho, Billy Gilmour, Ben Chilwell; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount; Kai Havertz

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny; Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

