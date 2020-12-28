CHE vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Aston Villa Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

This match is a battle between seventh and eighth-placed teams. As a matter of fact, Aston Villa have the same amount of points as Chelsea in two fewer matches played.

After the loss to Arsenal, there is pressure mounting on Frank Lampard and this match against Villa is his chance to get back to winning ways. They will be playing their second game in three days and hence, there will be always be going to be a rotation for this game.

For Aston Villa, ex-Chelsea prospect Bertrand Traoré has been quite prolific as he has scored in each of his last two games, and this will be a game where they would be looking to make it three in a row as he makes a competitive return to Stamford Bridge.

Mings will not be a part of this match as he was sent off on Boxing Day and this means that Ezri Konsa could well see a recall to the starting lineup.

Villa been a better team than Chelsea this season, but they are playing at home and hence, this could well be a keenly-contest contest and we could see a high-scoring draw.

CHE vs AVL Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea probable starting XI vs Aston Villa: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Havertz, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

CHE vs AVL Premier League, Dream11 Aston Villa probable starting XI vs Chelsea: Martinez; Cash, Hause, Konsa, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Traore, Grealish, El Ghazi; Watkins