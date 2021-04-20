Chelsea will take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday as they look to mirror their cup form in the Premier League. Chelsea have a solid chance to make it to the Champions League if they shrug off the Brighton challenge. They have been in good form in the Champions League as well as FA Cup and hence, are favourites to beat Brighton.

Brighton, on the other hand, are currently placed in the 16th spot and they have managed to win two matches out of their last five matches. There is a certain relegation threat and they are just on 33 points with seven games in hand.

For Chelsea, Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen will be the two big absentees and hence, they will not be able to take part in this match. Albion will be chuffed with the return of young Aaron Connolly. Also, Tariq Lamptey continues to remain absent along with Solly March. Percy Tau is doubtful for Albion coming into this match.

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion game will commence at 12:30 am IST.

Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Wednesday, April 21– 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Stamford Bridge

Captain: Timo Werner

Vice-captain: Danny Welbeck

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder

Strikers: Timo Werner, Danny Welbeck

Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner; Kai HavertzRobert Sanchez; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman; Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder; Leandro Trossard, Neil Maupay, Danny Welbeck

