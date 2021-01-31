CHE vs BUR Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Burnley Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Thomas Tuchel will be striding out to bag his first victory as Chelsea boss when the Blues welcome a resurgent Burnley to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in Tuchel's first game in charge on Wednesday. Burnley, on the other hand, will come into this match after their 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Tuchel could well rotate his personnel from Wednesday's goalless draw with Wolves, but he might still go in with the 3-4-2-1 formation.

Burnley displayed nerves of steel in their 1-0 win over Liverpool and then they went on to come up with Premier League classic against Aston Villa.

Chelsea have managed to always get the better of Burnley in their head-to-head record. They have outdone the Clarets in 38 matches with 39 victories of their own. 24 games have finished as draws.

"Taylor is back on the grass and making progress, Barnes is similar, it's not major, but we have to be over cautious and Brownhill it touch and go, but everyone else has come through,” Manager Sean Dyche said ahead of the match.

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Burnley game will commence at 5.30 pm IST.

Chelsea vs Burnley match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Sunday, January 31 - 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs BUR Dream11 team for Chelsea vs Burnley captain: Timo Werner

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs BUR Dream11 team for Chelsea vs Burnley vice-captain: Chris Wood

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs BUR Dream11 team for Chelsea vs Burnley goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs BUR Dream11 team for Chelsea vs Burnley defenders: Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs BUR Dream11 team for Chelsea vs Burnley midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs BUR Dream11 team for Chelsea vs Burnley strikers: Chris Wood, Timo Werner

CHE vs BUR, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting line-up vs Burnley: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma; Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner

CHE vs BUR, Premier League 2020-21 Burnley possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters; Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood