CHE vs CRY Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea will be hosting Crystal Palace today at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League match. The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace game will start at 5 pm. Chelsea played their last game against West Brom and it ended in a draw with both sides scoring three goals each. They are positioned at ninth spot on the point table with four points.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace lost its last match to Everton by 1-2. On the point table, they are placed at the sixth position with six points.

Mendy is expected to make his debut in the Premier League in the upcoming fixture. For Chelsea, Billy Gilmour and Marcos Alonso are not expected to be seen in action.

Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Patrik van Aanholt and Nathan Ferguson will not be playing for Crystal Palace in the game against Chelsea. Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew will be playing for Palace in this match.

CHE vs CRY Premier League 2020-21, Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

CHE vs CRY Premier League 2020-21, Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Match Details

October 3 – 5pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Stamford Bridge

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs CRY Dream11 team for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Captain: M Mount

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Vice-Captain: K Havertz

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Goalkeeper: V Guaita

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Defenders: R James, K Zouma and T Silva

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Midfielders: M Mount, K Havertz, N kante, W Zaha, A Townsend

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Strikers: T Abraham, J Ayew

CHE vs CRY, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Crystal Palace: Mendy; James, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Werner; Abraham

CHE vs CRY, Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Sakho, Mitchell; Townsend, McCarthy, McArthur, Eze; Ayew, Zaha