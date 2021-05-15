CHE vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s FA Cup 2020-21 Final between Chelsea vs Leicester City: Chelsea and Leicester City lock horns in the FA Cup 2021 Final on Saturday, May 15. The high voltage game between two sides will be played at the Wembley Stadium, in London and will begin at 09:45 PM IST. The upcoming final fixture will be the third outing in the last four years for the Blues and they will want to lift the trophy for the ninth time in the club’s history. Meanwhile, Leicester City haven’t played in an FA Cup final since 1969 and after losing at this stage in their previous four attempts, the Foxes will want to turn things around this time.

With dreams of winning their maiden trophy of the season, the final match is sure to be a cracker.

The match will be broadcasted live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels. While live stream will be available on SONY LIV.

The match will be played on Saturday, May 15 at the Wembley Stadium, in London. The game will start at 09:45 PM IST.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK); Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen; Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel (GK); Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana; Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

