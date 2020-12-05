CHE vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Leeds United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
Premier League 2020-21: Chelsea take on Leeds United at home.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: December 05, 2020, 22:13 IST
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard already has a history against Leeds as a manager, and he now has the chance to add a chapter when his side will take on Leeds. A win for the Blues will take them temporarily to top of the Premier League table. Chelsea are a side in form as they have won seven of their last eight fixtures across all competitions and have not been second inside the 90 minutes - a record that has now stretched to 15 games.
Leeds United, on the other hand, have been impressive in the season so far and they will be a confident bunch after their 1-0 win against Everton in their previous league outing. They dominated Arsenal before their win against Everton, and hence, this match against their former boss promises to a feisty encounter as the Whites will fancy taking all the three points on offer.
And then, there will the presence of 2,000 fans which could make it even more interesting.
CHE vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs Leeds United
CHE vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs Leeds United captain: Timo Werner
CHE vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea vs Leeds United vice-captain: Patrick Bamford
CHE vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea vs Leeds United goalkeeper: Illan Meslier
CHE vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea vs Leeds United defenders: James, Koch, Chilwell, Zouma
CHE vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea vs Leeds United midfielders: Kante, Dallas, Mount, Klich
CHE vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea vs Leeds United strikers: Werner, Bamford
CHE vs LU Premier League, Chelsea probable line-up vs Leeds United: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud
CHE vs LU Premier League, Leeds United probable line-up vs Chelsea: Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Gianni Alioski, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo Moreno; Patrick Bamford