CHE vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Leeds United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard already has a history against Leeds as a manager, and he now has the chance to add a chapter when his side will take on Leeds. A win for the Blues will take them temporarily to top of the Premier League table. Chelsea are a side in form as they have won seven of their last eight fixtures across all competitions and have not been second inside the 90 minutes - a record that has now stretched to 15 games.

Leeds United, on the other hand, have been impressive in the season so far and they will be a confident bunch after their 1-0 win against Everton in their previous league outing. They dominated Arsenal before their win against Everton, and hence, this match against their former boss promises to a feisty encounter as the Whites will fancy taking all the three points on offer.

And then, there will the presence of 2,000 fans which could make it even more interesting.

CHE vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs Leeds United

CHE vs LU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs Leeds United captain: Timo Werner

CHE vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea vs Leeds United vice-captain: Patrick Bamford

CHE vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea vs Leeds United goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

CHE vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea vs Leeds United defenders: James, Koch, Chilwell, Zouma

CHE vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea vs Leeds United midfielders: Kante, Dallas, Mount, Klich

CHE vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea vs Leeds United strikers: Werner, Bamford

CHE vs LU Premier League, Chelsea probable line-up vs Leeds United: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

CHE vs LU Premier League, Leeds United probable line-up vs Chelsea: Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Gianni Alioski, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo Moreno; Patrick Bamford