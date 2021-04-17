CHE vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s FA Cup 2020-21 between Chelsea vs Manchester City:In a highly anticipated clash, Chelsea cross swords with Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals. The high voltage game between two sides in top notch form will be played at the Wembley Stadium, in London and will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, April 17.

Chelsea are currently in fifth place in the league table and will be aiming to go one better in the FA Cup after losing to Arsenal in last season’s final. Whereas, table toppers Manchester Citywere knocked out at this stage by Arsenal in the 2019-20 tournament. However, the Cityzens have been a force to reckon with across all competitions and are arguably the favourites to win the FA Cup title this season.

With dreams and a final berth at stake the match is sure to be a cracker.

The match will be broadcasted live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels. While live stream will be available on SONY LIV.

The match will be played on Saturday, April 17 at the Wembley Stadium, in London. The game will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Mason Mount

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: John Stones, Thiago Silva, Kyle Walker,Joao Cancelo

Midfielders: Jorginho, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Mason Mount

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK); Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Marcos Alonso, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai HavertzZack Steffen; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here