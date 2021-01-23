CHE vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction FA Cup 2020-21 Cheltenham vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Cheltenham Town has a mountain to climb and they will be looking to pull off an almighty upset when they welcome Manchester City to Whaddon Road in the fourth round of the FA Cup. City eased past Birmingham City with a 3-0 win in the last round. Cheltenham, on the other hand, needed extra time to overcome Mansfield Town 2-1.

City have been in roaring form as they head into this match on the back of a win against Aston Villa 2-0 on Wednesday evening to keep their incredible form going. They have now won nine matches in a row in all competitions since mid-December. Their last five of these have been with a clean sheet.

For Cheltenham, Chris Hussey sustained an injury against Newport County on Wednesday and hence, will be sidelined. On the other hand, Elliot Bonds is also set to miss out this match.

For Manchester City, Sergio Aguero tested positive for COVID-19 and this will force him to miss this match. Also, Aymeric Laporte has been sidelined since the start of the month.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Cheltenham vs Manchester City will kick off at 11:00 pm on Saturday, January 23.

CHE vs MCI FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Cheltenham probable line-up vs Manchester City: Joshua Griffiths; Charlie Raglan, Ben Tozer, William Boyle; Matty Blair, Chris Clements, Finn Azaz, Liam Sercombe, Lewis Freestone; George Lloyd, Alfie May

CHE vs MCI FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Manchester City probable line-up vs Cheltenham: Zack Steffen; Joao Cancelo, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy; Tommy Doyle, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva; Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Cole Palmer