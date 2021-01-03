CHE vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs. Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Two former champions will kick off 2021 with a mouth-watering clash when Chelsea welcome Manchester City on Sunday, January 3. Both these sides have 26 points each and while Chelsea have stagnated in the recent months, Manchester City have found some great momentum.

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City will be played at the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have managed to win only the one match in their last six fixtures across all competitions and pressure is mounting on manager Frank Lampard.

However, playing a home should give the Blues a lot of confidence and the fact that Manchester City have seen as many as 19 players test positive for coronavirus over the festive season, should present Chelsea with an opportunity to start winning again.

City, on the other hand, romped home to a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day. This stretched their unbeaten run across all competitions to 10 matches now and ever since their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in November, they have been brilliant.

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City will commence at 10:00 pm.

CHE vs MCI Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea probable starting line-up vs Manchester City: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpillicueta, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner

CHE vs MCI Premier League, Dream11 Manchester City probable starting line-up vs Chelsea: Zack Steffen; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Sergio Aguero