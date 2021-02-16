CHE vs NUT Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Newcastle United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea have been brilliant under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel as they have not been defeated under him so far. They are heading into their Monday night fixture against Newcastle United on the back of a four-game winning run across all competitions that seen them slot back into the top four contention in the Premier League.

Newcastle, on the other hand, did not enjoy a good start to 2021, but have sincemade a good recovery as they have registered wins over Everton and Southampton. Six points out of a possible nine have seen them steer clear of the relegation scrap, as they are now leading 18th placed Fulham by a ten-point margin.

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Newcastle United game will commence at 01:30 am IST.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Tuesday, February 16 – 01:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Stamford Bridge.

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs NUT Dream11 team for Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Captain: Olivier Giroud

Vice-captain: Andy Carroll

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett

Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden

Strikers: Olivier Giroud, Andy Carroll

CHE vs NUT, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting line-up vs Newcastle United: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud

CHE vs NUT, Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Karl Darlow; Emil Krafth, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Jamal Lewis; Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Andy Carroll