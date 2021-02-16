CHE vs NUT Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Newcastle United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
- Last Updated: February 16, 2021, 08:30 IST
Chelsea have been brilliant under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel as they have not been defeated under him so far. They are heading into their Monday night fixture against Newcastle United on the back of a four-game winning run across all competitions that seen them slot back into the top four contention in the Premier League.
Newcastle, on the other hand, did not enjoy a good start to 2021, but have sincemade a good recovery as they have registered wins over Everton and Southampton. Six points out of a possible nine have seen them steer clear of the relegation scrap, as they are now leading 18th placed Fulham by a ten-point margin.
The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Newcastle United game will commence at 01:30 am IST.
CHE vs NUT Premier League 2020-21, Chelsea vs Newcastle United:Live Streaming
Chelsea vs Newcastle United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
CHE vs NUT Premier League 2020-21, Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Match Details
Tuesday, February 16 – 01:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Stamford Bridge.
Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs NUT Dream11 team for Chelsea vs Newcastle United
Captain: Olivier Giroud
Vice-captain: Andy Carroll
Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy
Defenders: Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett
Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden
Strikers: Olivier Giroud, Andy Carroll
CHE vs NUT, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting line-up vs Newcastle United: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud
CHE vs NUT, Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Karl Darlow; Emil Krafth, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Jamal Lewis; Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Andy Carroll