CHE vs POR Dream11 Predictions, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs FC Porto Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Hosts Chelsea will be favourites to sail through to the UEFA Champions League semi-final when they welcome FC Porto on Tuesday night in Spain at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Heading into this match, manager Thomas Tuchel will have a fully-fit squad at his disposal and this should give him a lot of confidence. And, Thiago Silva could also get the nod to resume his defensive services after he served suspension against Crystal Palace.
Porto, on the other hand, will have to be far more impressive in this match as they need to score a minimum of three goals if they have to reach the semi-finals. However, as per Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is not willing to take any chances with Sergio Oliveira’s fitness.
Numbers do favour Chelsea as the blues have won the first leg of a UEFA Champions League knockout tie for the 11th time and they have progressed on eight of these previous 10 occasions.
UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs FC Porto game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.
Chelsea vs FC Porto match will telecast on Sony Sports network. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV app.
Wednesday, March 14– 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)
Captain: Timo Werner
Vice-captain: Toni Martinez
Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy
Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Diogo Leite, Zaidu Sanusi
Midfielders: Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Sergio Oliviera, Matues Uribe
Strikers: Timo Werner, Toni Martinez

CHE vs POR UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting line-up vs FC Porto: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech; Timo Werner

CHE vs POR, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Porto possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Pepe, Diogo Leite, Zaidu Sanusi; Jesus Corona, Sergio Oliviera, Matues Uribe, Luis Diaz; Mehdi Taremi, Toni Martinez
