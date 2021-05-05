CHE vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s UEFA Champions League 2020-21 between Chelsea vs Real Madrid: We are in the defining rounds of the UEFA Champions League and will see the clash of Premier League bigwigs Chelsea against La Liga champions Real Madrid. The first leg, which took place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, ended in a 1-1 draw. Karim Benzema cancelled out Christian Pulisic’s early strike and this givesthe Blues an advantage heading into Wednesday’s fixture.

Both the sides come into this match on the back of convincing wins in their last league matches. Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over local rivals Fulham in the Premier League while Real Madrid beat CA Osasuna by the same scoreline.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea will be without the services of midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who is still missing out against his former club owing to a thigh injury.

For Real Madrid, Raphael Varane will miss out having picked up an injury at the weekend. He will not feature in this match along with Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal.

CHE vs RM Live Streaming

Most of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Sony Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application SonyLIV.

CHE vs RM Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 06 at Stamford Bridge, in London. The game will start at 12:30 AM IST.

CHE vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Timo Werner

Vice-Captain: Karim Benzema

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos

Strikers: Timo Werner, Karim Benzema

CHE vs RM Probable XIs

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen; Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

