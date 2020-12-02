CHE vs SEV Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Group H Match, Chelsea vs Sevilla - Playing XI, Football

Chelsea will travel to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday to take on hosts Sevilla for a shootout for the top spot in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group E fixture. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 game between Chelsea and Sevilla will be played on December 3.

Chelsea made it three wins in a row in the Champions League with a 2-1 win over Rennes, while Sevilla beat Krasnodar 2-1 away from home to do the same. Both teams have qualified for the last 16 with two games to spare. They even share a near identical record in this edition of the Champions League with three wins from their first four games. The only difference being that of goals, as the visitors are slightly ahead of the hosts in that department.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 game between Chelsea and Sevilla is scheduled to kick off at 01:30am IST.

UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Sevilla: CHE vs SEV Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League CHE vs SEV, Chelsea vs Sevilla Dream11 Captain: Jesus Navas

UEFA Champions League CHE vs SEV, Chelsea vs Sevilla Dream11 Vice-Captain: Ben Chilwell

UEFA Champions League CHE vs SEV, Chelsea vs Sevilla Dream11 Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

UEFA Champions League CHE vs SEV, Chelsea vs Sevilla Dream11 Defenders: Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Jesus Navas

UEFA Champions League CHE vs SEV, Chelsea vs Sevilla Dream11 Midfielders: Ivan Rakitic, Mason Mount, Fernando Reges, Ben Chilwell

UEFA Champions League CHE vs SEV, Chelsea vs Sevilla Dream11 Strikers: Olivier Giroud, Luuk de Jong

UEFA Champions League CHE vs SEV, Chelsea possible starting line-up vs Sevilla: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Hakim Ziyech, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner

UEFA Champions League CHE vs SEV, Sevilla possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Tomas Vaclik; Karim Rekik, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Joan Jordan, Fernando Reges, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Munir