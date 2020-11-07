CHE vs SHU Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Sheffield United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea will look to extend their unbeaten 10-match run when they host Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, November 7. The match will begin at 11:00 pm. A win at home could propel Chelsea within one point short of Premier League table toppers Liverpool.

Frank Lampard’s team had a shaky start in the season as they were until recently written off by most due to their inability to maintain a clean sheet. However, they have returned with five successive clean sheets, the team seems to have found balance and scored 10 goals in their last three fixtures. Chelsea are currently on the seventh position on the points table with 12 points.

On the contrary, Sheffield United are on a winless 11-match streak. The Blades are currently languishing at the second from bottom in the Premier League standings with just one point and a draw to their credit. Chris Wilder’s team even though can boast of a winning Premier League record against the Blues, however it has been downhill.

Frank Lampard will be unable to utilise the services of Christian Pulisic and Billy Gilmour. Kai Havertz who tested positive for coronavirus will be not be playing as well. Sheffield United will not be able to field Lys Mousset, John Fleck and Jack O'Connell due to injuries. Ethan Ampadu remains suspended.

Chelsea have won 38 times and drew on 16 occasions against Sheffield United.

CHE vs SHU Premier League 2020-21, Chelsea vs Sheffield United Live Streaming

Chelsea vs Sheffield United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

CHE vs SHU Premier League 2020-21, Chelsea vs Sheffield United: Match Details

November 7– 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs SHU Dream11 team for Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Sheffield United Captain: Kurt Zouma

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Sheffield United Vice-Captain: Enda Stevens

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Sheffield United Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Sheffield United Defenders: Reece James, Chris Basham, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Sheffield United Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Oliver Norwood, Hakim Ziyech, Enda Stevens

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Sheffield United Strikers: Rhian Brewster, Tammy Abraham

CHE vs SHU, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Sheffield United: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Timo Werner; Tammy Abraham

CHE vs SHU, Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Enda Stevens; George Baldock, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Max Lowe; Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster