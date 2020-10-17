CHE vs SOU Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Southampton Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea will be hosting Southampton in a game of Premier League 2020-21 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Both the team will be trying to repeat performances of their last match in the upcoming game. Chelsea in their previous fixture against Crystal Palace emerged victorious by 4-0. On the other hand, Southampton got the better of West Brom by 2-0.

Both the sides will also be playing to improve their position in the standings. Chelsea are at the seventh place on the points table with seven points. They have played four games so far in this season of the Premier League. Out of which, they have won two. Southampton are positioned at 11th spot with six points. They have also emerged victorious in two out of the four games they have played so far in Premier League 2020-21.

Last time, Chelsea and Southampton faced each other in December 2019. In this game, Southampton defeated Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Billy Gilmour, Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell are not likely to play for Chelsea in the upcoming match due to injury concerns. Stuart Armstrong of Southampton has tested positive for COVID-19 and due to which, he will not be seen in action.

CHE vs SOU Premier League 2020-21, Chelsea vs Southampton Live Streaming

Chelsea vs Southampton match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

CHE vs CRY Premier League 2020-21, Chelsea vs Southampton: Match Details

October 17 – 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Stamford Bridge

Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs SOU Dream11 team for Chelsea vs Southampton

CHE vs SOU, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Southampton: Kepa, Cesar, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz, Werner

CHE vs SOU, Premier League 2020-21 Southampton possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo, Adams, Ings