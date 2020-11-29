CHE vs TOT  Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is all set to welcome former boss Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge as table-toppers Tottenham will take on 3rd placed Chelsea in game week 10 of the Premier League 2020-21 season.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham have been in good form in the recent past and come into this game after having dominated both domestically as well as in Europe – they have won their last five games in a rather convincing manner.

Last weekend, Tottenham Hotspur downed Manchester City 2-0 at home. There were goals from Son Heung-Min and Giovanni Lo Celso. Chelsea, on the other hand, won 2-0 against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

They extended this form to Europe as well. Chelsea clinched the game at Rennes owing to Olivier Giroud's stoppage-time goal, while Tottenham strolled past Ludogorets Razgrad at home.

Chelsea have beaten Tottenham Hotspur 72 times in 167 previous encounters while the Spurs have won 55 games. Whereas, 40 games have ended in draws.

CHE vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea probable line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner

CHE vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Tottenham Hotspur probable line-up vs Chelsea: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane