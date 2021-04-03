CHE vs WBA Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea will come back to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge. It has been a couple of very productive months for Chelsea and they have made it through to the last eight of the Champions League as well as to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

West Brom, on the other hand, are staring at relegation as they are 10 points adrift of safety. They come into this match after having only won one out of their last five Premier League matches. Add to it the fact that they are without a victory in their last seven meetings with Chelsea.

Chelsea have to juggle around with the workload with the players and hence, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount are doubtful starters for this match. Also, N’Golo Kante has suffered a hamstring injury and hence, will not be available for this fixture.

West Brom, on the other hand, will be chuffed with the return with the Kieran Gibbs as he is fit and ready for selection. The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion game will commence at 05:00 pm IST.

Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Saturday, April 03 – 05:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)at Stamford Bridge.

Timo WernerMbaye DiagneEdouard MendyAndreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Dara O’Shea, Kyle BartleyMateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Okay YokusluTimo Werner, Mbaye DiagneEdouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Mason Mount; Timo WernerSam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Matheus Pereira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Okay Yokuslu, Robert Snodgrass, Matt Phillips; Mbaye Diagne