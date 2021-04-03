CHE vs WBA Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea will come back to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge. It has been a couple of very productive months for Chelsea and they have made it through to the last eight of the Champions League as well as to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
West Brom, on the other hand, are staring at relegation as they are 10 points adrift of safety. They come into this match after having only won one out of their last five Premier League matches. Add to it the fact that they are without a victory in their last seven meetings with Chelsea.
Chelsea have to juggle around with the workload with the players and hence, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount are doubtful starters for this match. Also, N’Golo Kante has suffered a hamstring injury and hence, will not be available for this fixture.
West Brom, on the other hand, will be chuffed with the return with the Kieran Gibbs as he is fit and ready for selection. The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion game will commence at 05:00 pm IST.CHE vs WBA Premier League 2020-21, Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion: Live Streaming
Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.CHE vs WBA Premier League 2020-21, Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion: Match Details
Saturday, April 03 – 05:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)at Stamford Bridge.Premier League 2020-21, CHE vs WBA Dream11 team for Chelsea vs West Bromwich AlbionCaptain: Timo WernerVice-captain: Mbaye DiagneGoalkeeper: Edouard MendyDefenders: Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Dara O’Shea, Kyle BartleyMidfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Okay YokusluStrikers: Timo Werner, Mbaye DiagneCHE vs WBA, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting line-up vs West Bromwich Albion: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Mason Mount; Timo WernerCHE vs WBA, Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Matheus Pereira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Okay Yokuslu, Robert Snodgrass, Matt Phillips; Mbaye Diagne