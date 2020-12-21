News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Football»CHE vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
1-MIN READ

CHE vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

.

.

Chelsea vs West Ham  Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Chelsea vs West Ham Dream11 Best Picks / Chelsea vs West Ham  Dream11 Captain / Chelsea vs West Ham  Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more

Chelsea will look to bounce back when they roll out the carpet for West Ham United in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture on Tuesday, December 22. The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham game will be played at the Stamford Bridge. In the previous week, Chelsea faced Wolves in an away game and lost it 2-1. On the other hand, West Ham played 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in their last outing.

With 22 points next to their name, the Blues are sitting on the 8th slot. A win tonight will see them move to the sixth slot. Whereas, West Ham are 10th with 21 points next to their name.

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham will kick off at 01:30 am.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham: Live Streaming

The Premier League 2020-21 matches are broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD. To watch the live streaming, football enthusiasts can catch the action on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham: Match Details

December 22, Tuesday: 01:30 am at Stanford Bridge.

CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham

CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham captain: Kante

CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham vice-captain: Mendy

CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham goalkeeper: Mendy

CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham defenders: James,  Ogbonna, Silva, Chilwell

CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham midfielders: Rice, Kante, Mount

CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham strikers: Fornals, Giroud, Werner

CHE vs WHU, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea Probable Starting XI vs West Ham: Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Pulisic, Giroud, Werner

CHE vs WHU, Premier League 2020-21  West Ham Probable Starting XI vs Chelsea: Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Snodgrass, Benrahma, Fornals; Haller


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...