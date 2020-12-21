CHE vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
Chelsea vs West Ham Dream11 Team
- Last Updated: December 21, 2020, 22:58 IST
Chelsea will look to bounce back when they roll out the carpet for West Ham United in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture on Tuesday, December 22. The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham game will be played at the Stamford Bridge. In the previous week, Chelsea faced Wolves in an away game and lost it 2-1. On the other hand, West Ham played 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in their last outing.
With 22 points next to their name, the Blues are sitting on the 8th slot. A win tonight will see them move to the sixth slot. Whereas, West Ham are 10th with 21 points next to their name.
The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham will kick off at 01:30 am.
Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham: Live Streaming
The Premier League 2020-21 matches are broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD. To watch the live streaming, football enthusiasts can catch the action on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham: Match Details
December 22, Tuesday: 01:30 am at Stanford Bridge.
CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham
CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham captain: Kante
CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham vice-captain: Mendy
CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham goalkeeper: Mendy
CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham defenders: James, Ogbonna, Silva, Chilwell
CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham midfielders: Rice, Kante, Mount
CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham strikers: Fornals, Giroud, Werner
CHE vs WHU, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea Probable Starting XI vs West Ham: Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Pulisic, Giroud, Werner
CHE vs WHU, Premier League 2020-21 West Ham Probable Starting XI vs Chelsea: Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Snodgrass, Benrahma, Fornals; Haller