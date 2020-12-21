CHE vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea will look to bounce back when they roll out the carpet for West Ham United in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture on Tuesday, December 22. The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham game will be played at the Stamford Bridge. In the previous week, Chelsea faced Wolves in an away game and lost it 2-1. On the other hand, West Ham played 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in their last outing.

With 22 points next to their name, the Blues are sitting on the 8th slot. A win tonight will see them move to the sixth slot. Whereas, West Ham are 10th with 21 points next to their name.

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham will kick off at 01:30 am.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham: Live Streaming

The Premier League 2020-21 matches are broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD. To watch the live streaming, football enthusiasts can catch the action on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham: Match Details

December 22, Tuesday: 01:30 am at Stanford Bridge.

CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham

CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham captain: Kante

CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham vice-captain: Mendy

CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham goalkeeper: Mendy

CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham defenders: James, Ogbonna, Silva, Chilwell

CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham midfielders: Rice, Kante, Mount

CHE vs WHU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs West Ham strikers: Fornals, Giroud, Werner

CHE vs WHU, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea Probable Starting XI vs West Ham: Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Pulisic, Giroud, Werner

CHE vs WHU, Premier League 2020-21 West Ham Probable Starting XI vs Chelsea: Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Snodgrass, Benrahma, Fornals; Haller