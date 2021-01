CHE vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea will play their first match under new head coach Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday, January 27. The Premier League Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers game will be hosted at the Stamford Bridge. In the previous game, Chelsea lost to Leicester City 2-0 whereas Wolverhampton Wanderers fell to West Brom 3-2. The Premier League Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 1:50 am.

Football lovers can watch the match live on Star Sports network. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

January 27, Wednesday - the match will be played at the Stamford Bridge. Time: 11:15 pm Indian Standard Time.

CHE vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers captain: T. Werner

CHE vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers vice-captain: R. Semedo

CHE vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper: E. Mendy

CHE vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers defenders: B. Chilwell, R. Saiss, C. Azpilicueta, R. Semedo

CHE vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielders: J. Moutinho, H. Ziyech, L. Dendoncker, M. Mount, A. Traore

CHE vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers strikers: T. Werner

CHE vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea probable line-up vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Mendy, Chilwell, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Havertz, Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech, Werner

CHE vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Wolverhampton Wanderers probable line-up vs Chelsea: Patricio, Saiss, Coady, Semedo, Boly, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Neto, Traore, Silva