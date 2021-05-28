Chelsea and Manchester City Fans Clash Again in Porto Ahead of UEFA Champions League Final

Ahead of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on Sunday, English football fans were involved in fresh clashes on Thursday night after a similar incident occurred the night before. According to The Sun, the violent confrontations took place near Sao Bento railway station and Douro river in Porto city. Supporters fought with local police after the closing of bars at 10:30 pm local time. The UEFA Champions League final will be held at the Estadio do Dragao in coastal city located in Porugal’s northwest

Portuguese riot police had to disperse the violent crowd, after a second night of violence. Two people have been reported injured in the incidents. Videos of the skirmishes are also doing rounds on the internet. One of the clips on Twitter shows chaotic scenes. A road can be seen swarmed by police cars and the English football fans.

Desacatos entre adeptos do Manchester City e do Chelsea no Porto. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/CErUI7oQ7a— olhaoquete2igo (@olhaoquete2igo) May 27, 2021

According to the local news reports, anti-social elements on both sides first threw chairs at each other at a pub despite the waiter trying to cool things down. Then the two groups took the brawl to the entrance of the railway station where they got into a brief fistfight. When the riot officers arrived at the scene, they found one man knocked down on the ground.

According to the police, a man was admitted to Santo Antonio Hospital following the clashes at the station.

The skirmishes originated after the shock defeat of Manchester United in the Europa League final to Spanish side Villarreal on Wednesday night. The disappointed United fans were allegedly taunted by supporters of their bitter rivals Manchester City .

“That set off pushing and shoving followed by fighting in the street," an eyewitness told The Sun. The spectator also revealed that the riot police intervened with batons to disperse the angry fans.

However, there are no reports of any arrests. Citing police sources, the news reports said both the incidents were resolved quickly.

