Chelsea Charged by English FA for Referee Confrontation
Chelsea have been charged by the English Football Association (FA) after their players and coaches confronted the referee at half-time during Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.
Chelsea players confront the referee. (Reuters Image)
Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger were among the players to surround referee Lee Mason, who awarded the hosts a corner in the closing stages of the first half but blew the whistle for the interval before Willian could take it.
"Chelsea have been charged with failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.
"The incident occurred at half-time of yesterday's game against Huddersfield Town."
The London outfit have until 1800 GMT on May 15 to respond.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was fined 8,000 pounds ($10,800) earlier this season after he confronted the fourth official and was subsequently sent off by referee Neil Swarbrick during his team's 1-0 win over Swansea City in November.
The draw with Huddersfield dampened Chelsea's hopes of securing a top-four finish in the league this season. They sit fifth ahead of their final match of the campaign against Newcastle United on Sunday.
