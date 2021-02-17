Chelsea Draw Atletico Madrid in Women's Champions League Last 16

England's reigning WSL champions Chelsea will play Atletico Madrid in a standout tie after Tuesday's draw for the Women's Champions League last 16 paired the teams together. Chelsea are due to host Atletico in the first leg on March 3 or 4 with the return in Spain a week later.

However, a decision on where the matches will be played depends on Covid-19 travel restrictions, with the men's Champions League last 16 first leg between the same clubs next week having been switched from Madrid to Bucharest.

That is due to restrictions on travellers from the United Kingdom entering Spain.

Chelsea were crowned champions of last season's curtailed Women's Super League and are top of the table this season having strengthened their squad notably with the signing of star Danish forward Pernille Harder from leading German outfit Wolfsburg.

Elsewhere Lyon, who have won the last five Champions League titles and a record seven in total, were drawn to play Danish outfit Brondby.

Wolfsburg, last season's beaten finalists, will take on LSK Kvinner of Norway, while Manchester City -- currently second in the WSL -- will face Fiorentina of Italy.

This season's final is scheduled to take place in the Swedish city of Gothenburg on May 16.

Last 16 draw

Wolfsburg (GER) v LSK Kvinner (NOR)

Barcelona (ESP) v Fortuna Hjorring (DEN)

Rosengard (SWE) v St. Polten (AUT)

BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) v Bayern München (GER)

Manchester City (ENG) v Fiorentina (ITA)

Sparta Prague (CZE) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Lyon (FRA) v Brondby (DEN)

Chelsea (ENG) v Atletico de Madrid (ESP)

- First legs on March 3 and 4, second legs March 10 and 11