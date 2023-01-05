Chelsea Fan Shreyas Iyer Reveals Team India Has Many Manchester United Supporters 'Without Even Knowing Names of Some Players'

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has in the past expressed love for the beautiful game of football. professing his support for the English Premier League club Chelsea FC.

In a recent interview, the Kolkata Knight Riders captain revealed that he wants to see a match live, hoping that it will be the UEFA Champions League final, with Chelsea taking on Manchester United.

“I love Chelsea. I hope to see a game live. Hopefully, it will be a Champions League final against Manchester United with Chelsea winning," Shreyas told TOI.

Shreyas went on to reveal that many of his teammates in the Indian men’s cricket teams support the Red Devils, even without knowing the names of some of the players.

“Yes, many do, without even knowing the names of some players", he said.

When prodded to name his favourite Chelsea player, Shreyas said, “N’Golo Kante".

Chelsea FC also wished Shreyas as he celebrated his 28th birthday on December 6.

Earlier in August, Shreyas has possed at Stamford Bridge with his Indian test jersey while sporting the Chelsea kit.

Shreyas, in the past, had said that growing up, he was into both cricket as well as football.

“I did contemplate between cricket and football. I was selected in both sports. But at that time football wasn’t that big enough. I was equally good in both sports. Where I grew up - in my society, the majority of the kids liked football more than cricket. Only on Sundays we used to play cricket and every other evening we ended up playing football. It was 6 on 6 football and in a very small area, small space. That’s how I picked up that sport" Shreyas had said on TOI Sportscast.

