Chelsea Green Undergoes Surgery for Broken Arm

WWE superstar Chelsea Green is still under a 90-day non-compete clause after the company released her as an employee and going by her social media post, she is going to spend this time healing.

The former Hot Mess from Impact Wrestling took to Instagram on Monday to inform her fans that she underwent successful surgery to get a metal plate removed from her arm.

Green shared a smiling picture of her in which she can be seen showing a thumbs up while lying in a hospital bed. In the photo, an intravenous line (IV) can be seen attached to her hand. She also penned a note along with the picture which stated that she has had a bit of hard luck with fractures and surgeries for around two years now which is finally going to get over and now she is “ready to get back”.

The professional wrestler broke her arm during her WWE SmackDown debut match that took place last year in November. At that time, she was making a blue brand arrival via a Survivor Series qualifier that featured the winner Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Tamina Snuka.

Morgan had kicked her off the apron quite soon and she got injured right there as she lay beside the ring.

According to Green’s post, this week’s surgical procedure was the final one and now she only needs time to heal and make her operated arm strong before her fans could see her back in action.

The superstar’s clause with WWE runs out in July this year and only after that she can sign a new contract in any other wrestling promotion.

Earlier, Green had revealed on her podcast that following her WWE release she had received a trash bag along with her belongings just like Mickie James received. However, when she inspected it, she realised that some of the items in the box belonged to SmackDown superstar Natalya.

