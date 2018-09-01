English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chelsea Keep Perfect Record with 2-0 Win Over Bournemouth
Chelsea stretched their perfect Premier League start to four games after second-half goals from substitute Pedro Rodriguez and Eden Hazard gave them a 2-0 home win over Bournemouth on Saturday.
IMAGE: Reuters
Loading...
Chelsea stretched their perfect Premier League start to four games after second-half goals from substitute Pedro Rodriguez and Eden Hazard gave them a 2-0 home win over Bournemouth on Saturday.
The result left Chelsea joint top with Liverpool on a maximum 12 points, with either Watford or Tottenham Hotspur able to move level with the early pace-setters when they meet at Vicarage Road on Sunday.
The home team dominated a dour first half at Stamford Bridge but it was Bournemouth who missed the best chances through Callum Wilson and former Chelsea defender Nathan Ake before Pedro broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute.
The Spaniard beat visiting keeper Asmir Begovic with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area after a fine one-two with Olivier Giroud and Hazard sealed the contest in the closing stages with an arrowed shot from eight metres.
The result left Chelsea joint top with Liverpool on a maximum 12 points, with either Watford or Tottenham Hotspur able to move level with the early pace-setters when they meet at Vicarage Road on Sunday.
The home team dominated a dour first half at Stamford Bridge but it was Bournemouth who missed the best chances through Callum Wilson and former Chelsea defender Nathan Ake before Pedro broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute.
The Spaniard beat visiting keeper Asmir Begovic with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area after a fine one-two with Olivier Giroud and Hazard sealed the contest in the closing stages with an arrowed shot from eight metres.
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Taimur Ali Khan Wins Hearts Yet Again, Teases the Paparazzi With His Adorable Antics; See Pics
- Navya Turns Muse for Mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda as She Launches Debut Fashion Line
- Apple’s Self-Driving Car Gets Rear-Ended in Silicon Valley in First-Ever Crash
- Swara Bhaskar on Masturbation Scene: Believed in The Role and Did It
- Searching Movie Review: Aneesh Chaganty Directorial is Like Taken Without Guns, But Better
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...