Chelsea Loan Fullback Davide Zappacosta to Serie A Side Genoa

(Image: Twitter: GenoaCFC)

Italy international Davide Zappacosta joins Italian side Genoa on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta joined Italian side Genoa on a season-long loan on Saturday.

Italy international Zappacosta has moved back to Serie A after his loan to Roma last season was interrupted by a knee ligament injury.

He recovered from surgery in time to make six appearances in the Italian top-flight before the end of the season.

The 28-year-old right-back, who joined Chelsea in 2017, has been a fringe figure with the Premier League club, making 34 starts and a further 18 substitute appearances.

Zappacosta, who has won 13 Italy caps, joins a Genoa side that finished 17th in Serie A last season.

