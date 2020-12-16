Chelsea Loses 2-1 At Wolves For 2nd Defeat In 4 Days In EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Chelsea lost in the Premier League for the second time in four days as Pedro Neto scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Wolverhampton a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Arriving at Molineux on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Everton, Chelsea missed the chance to move into first place in the standings despite taking the lead through Olivier Giroud in the 49th minute.

Daniel Podence equalized off a deflected shot in the 66th and fellow Portugal international Neto completed the turnaround when he was played in down the left on a Wolves counterattack before driving a low finish past Edoaurd Mendy and into the bottom corner.

Chelsea has lost two straight games after going on a 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

