English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chelsea Name Gianfranco Zola as New Manager Maurizio Sarri's Right-Hand Man
Gianfranco Zola was named as assistant coach to new manager Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, marking a return to the club where he spent seven years as a player, the Premier League outfit announced.
Twitter: @ChelseaFC
London: Gianfranco Zola was named as assistant coach to new manager Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, marking a return to the club where he spent seven years as a player, the Premier League outfit announced on July 18.
Zola, 52, played for the Londoners from 1996 until 2003, scoring 80 goals, including the winner in the 1998 European Cup Winners Cup final.
He also won the Super Cup, two FA Cups and the League Cup.
"For me it is an amazing thing. I am very willing to work hard because it is going to be a difficult challenge but I am pleased to be here, and to work hard with Maurizio to be successful," Zola said.
"It would be great to be successful with Maurizio and for the club and I will give my best, as I did in the past as a player, so I will give my best in my new position.
"I am very much looking forward to the challenge in general. I would love us to start well and we are all very excited to start this new adventure."
Zola also played club football for Napoli and Parma and won 35 caps for Italy.
As a coach, he has managed West Ham, Watford and Birmingham City who he left in April 2017 with the team just above the relegation zone.
Also Watch
Zola, 52, played for the Londoners from 1996 until 2003, scoring 80 goals, including the winner in the 1998 European Cup Winners Cup final.
He also won the Super Cup, two FA Cups and the League Cup.
"For me it is an amazing thing. I am very willing to work hard because it is going to be a difficult challenge but I am pleased to be here, and to work hard with Maurizio to be successful," Zola said.
"It would be great to be successful with Maurizio and for the club and I will give my best, as I did in the past as a player, so I will give my best in my new position.
"I am very much looking forward to the challenge in general. I would love us to start well and we are all very excited to start this new adventure."
Zola also played club football for Napoli and Parma and won 35 caps for Italy.
As a coach, he has managed West Ham, Watford and Birmingham City who he left in April 2017 with the team just above the relegation zone.
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- I'm Proud to be Identified As Shahid Kapoor's Brother, There is No Shame in It: Ishaan Khatter
- 2018 Honda Jazz Launched in India for Rs 7.35 Lakh, Available in 7 Variants
- Priyanka Chopra's Return Gift For Her Employees On Her Birthday Proves She is the Best Boss
- Actress Sophie Choudry Buys Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Worth Rs 54 Lakh
- Railways Blames Corrosion, Excess Load Allowed by BMC for Mumbai Bridge Collapse