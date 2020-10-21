Chelsea Registers Retired Petr Cech As 'EmErgEncy' Keeper

LONDON: Chelsea has registered its technical director, Petr Cech, in its Premier League squad despite the former goalkeeping great retiring more than a year ago.

The club said Tuesday the 38-year-old Cech was included on the list as emergency goalkeeper cover.

This is a precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the COVID-19 crisis, Chelsea said. He takes up a position as a non-contract player.

Recent signing Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero and Jamie Cumming are all ahead of Cech in the goalkeeper pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Cech made more than 300 appearances for Chelsea from 2004-15, before spending another four years with Arsenal. He retired in the summer of 2019 and stepped straight into a board role at Chelsea when Frank Lampard was hired as manager.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports