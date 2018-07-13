GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chelsea Part Ways With Manager Antonio Conte

Chelsea finally ended months of speculation by "parting company" with Antonio Conte bringing to an end a two year stay which included winning the title in his first season.

AFP

Updated:July 13, 2018, 3:16 PM IST
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte (Image: AFP)
The 48-year-old Italian had been seen as vulnerable despite winning the FA Cup last term having fallen out with both the board and senior players.

The former Italy national coach returned to take training this week but the writing was on the wall and the drawn out process was reportedly due to how much compensation the club should pay Napoli for his likely successor Maurizio Sarri.

"Chelsea Football Club and Antonio Conte have parted company," the club said in a terse statement.

(More to follow)

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
