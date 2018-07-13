English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chelsea Part Ways With Manager Antonio Conte
Chelsea finally ended months of speculation by "parting company" with Antonio Conte bringing to an end a two year stay which included winning the title in his first season.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte (Image: AFP)
Chelsea finally ended months of speculation by "parting company" with Antonio Conte bringing to an end a two year stay which included winning the title in his first season.
The 48-year-old Italian had been seen as vulnerable despite winning the FA Cup last term having fallen out with both the board and senior players.
The former Italy national coach returned to take training this week but the writing was on the wall and the drawn out process was reportedly due to how much compensation the club should pay Napoli for his likely successor Maurizio Sarri.
"Chelsea Football Club and Antonio Conte have parted company," the club said in a terse statement.
(More to follow)
Also Watch
The 48-year-old Italian had been seen as vulnerable despite winning the FA Cup last term having fallen out with both the board and senior players.
The former Italy national coach returned to take training this week but the writing was on the wall and the drawn out process was reportedly due to how much compensation the club should pay Napoli for his likely successor Maurizio Sarri.
"Chelsea Football Club and Antonio Conte have parted company," the club said in a terse statement.
(More to follow)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala's Answer To Anyone Offering Her a Bollywood Film is Quite Straight
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know