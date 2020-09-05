SPORTS

Chelsea Sign Germany Midfielder Havertz On Five-year Deal

Kai Havertz signs for Chelsea (Image: Twitter: @ChelseaFC)

Kai Havertz signs for Chelsea (Image: Twitter: @ChelseaFC)

Chelsea have signed Germany's highly-rated attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Chelsea have signed Germany’s highly-rated attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the fee for the 21-year-old was in the region of 71 million pounds ($94.34 million).

Havertz left the national team camp on Friday to complete his medical before signing for the London club.

“I am very happy and proud to be here. For me it’s a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers,” Havertz said in a statement.

Havertz, who had two years left on his Leverkusen contract, scored 46 goals with 31 assists in 150 games for the club.

  • First Published: September 5, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
