Chelsea will welcome FC Porto in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final with a commanding 2-0 lead. Chelsea managed to bag an important away victory in the first leg after goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell.

After the loss against Chelsea, Porto went on to bridge the gap between them and Sporting Lisbon in their domestic league as they nicked the match 2-0 win against Tondela.

Porto have a number of players who will be back after serving their suspension and hence, this will be a match where Chelsea need to be at their best.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs FC Porto game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Chelsea will come into this match without any injury concerns or suspensions. We can well see Tammy Abraham getting off the bench after he was in the squad for the reverse fixture.

FC Porto, on the other hand, will be chuffed with the return of Sergio Oliviera and Mehdi Tarebi and both these players will be in the starting XI after they served their one-match suspension.

Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech; Timo WernerAgustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Pepe, Diogo Leite, Zaidu Sanusi; Jesus Corona, Sergio Oliviera, Matues Uribe, Luis Diaz; Mehdi Taremi, Toni Martinez

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs FC Porto match will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs FC Porto match will be streamed on Sony LIV.

