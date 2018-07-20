English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas Begs Eden Hazard to Stay
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has urged team mate Eden Hazard not to leave the Premier League club amid reports that the Belgium forward is bound for Real Madrid.
Eden Hazard. (Getty Images)
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has urged team mate Eden Hazard not to leave the Premier League club amid reports that the Belgium forward is bound for Real Madrid.
During the World Cup in Russia, Hazard revealed he was considering leaving the club he had joined from Lille in 2012 but Fabregas has begged him not to go.
"I think he's our best player," Fabregas said of his team mate after reaching Perth ahead of Monday's friendly against Perth Glory.
"We are a top club, we want to be a top team, we want to win things, and for that you need your best players. Eden is one of them.
"He's a player that we all love to play with, especially me. For us, he's our most important player.
"Everyone loves him -- the fans, the club, the players, and we need him. He knows that," the Spaniard added.
Monday's match is Chelsea's first under new coach Maurizio Sarri, who has promised an attacking brand of football and Fabregas cannot wait to see how it unfolds.
"It's a way of football that I believe in, that I really like, that I grew up in this system," the 31-year-old said.
"For the type of player like myself, we can take a lot of advantage."
Also Watch
During the World Cup in Russia, Hazard revealed he was considering leaving the club he had joined from Lille in 2012 but Fabregas has begged him not to go.
"I think he's our best player," Fabregas said of his team mate after reaching Perth ahead of Monday's friendly against Perth Glory.
"We are a top club, we want to be a top team, we want to win things, and for that you need your best players. Eden is one of them.
"He's a player that we all love to play with, especially me. For us, he's our most important player.
"Everyone loves him -- the fans, the club, the players, and we need him. He knows that," the Spaniard added.
Monday's match is Chelsea's first under new coach Maurizio Sarri, who has promised an attacking brand of football and Fabregas cannot wait to see how it unfolds.
"It's a way of football that I believe in, that I really like, that I grew up in this system," the 31-year-old said.
"For the type of player like myself, we can take a lot of advantage."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp and Verificado: Understanding the fact checking tool that could be modified for India
- Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million Users, Including PM
- Dhadak Movie Tweet Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Recreate the Magic of Sairat?
- OnePlus 6 Back to School Offer: Discounts, No-Cost EMIs And Accessories
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...