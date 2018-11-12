English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chelsea's Eden Hazard Happy But Tired
Eden Hazard may be feeling the effects of a gruelling schedule but the Belgium midfielder has insisted he is still enjoying life at Chelsea.
Eden Hazard may be feeling the effects of a gruelling schedule but the Belgium midfielder has insisted he is still enjoying life at Chelsea.
London: Eden Hazard may be feeling the effects of a gruelling schedule but the Belgium midfielder has insisted he is still enjoying life at Chelsea.
The 27-year-old Hazard starred as Belgium finished an impressive third at this year's World Cup in Russia and then played his part in helping Chelsea make an unbeaten 12-match start to the Premier League season with seven goals.
Hazard missed three games with a back injury but played a full 90 minutes for the first time since October 20 during a fractious goalless draw with Everton on Sunday.
By extending their unbeaten start to the season, the Blues were left in third place -- four points behind leaders Manchester City and two adrift of second-placed Liverpool heading into the international break.
"Believe me, I am tired," Hazard told talkSPORT radio on Monday. "But I think I'm in good condition to play.
"Last year I got an injury with my ankle for three months. So that's why I'm fresh now.
"And when you are happy on the pitch you can try some things. I'm just enjoying myself," he added, with Chelsea set to resume their league campaign against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on November 24.
Hazard's contract expires in June 2020 and there has long been speculation over whether he will sign a new deal keeping him at Stamford Bridge or pursue a "dream" move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.
"For the last seven years with Chelsea, I have always enjoyed myself," said Hazard, who signed from French club Lille.
"When I am on the pitch I try to give happiness, first to me and then to the fans who are watching the game.
"At the moment, we are doing well and that's why I am doing well. So I am happy to play at the moment."
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
