Chelsea's Legendary Mid-fielder Frank Lampard Returns to Club as Head Coach

Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as head coach on a three-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Lampard, a former Chelsea player who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League in a 13-year spell at Stamford Bridge, managed Derby County last season and led them to the Championship (second-tier) playoff final.

“I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach,” Lampard said in a statement.

“Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead.”