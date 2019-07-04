English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chelsea's Legendary Mid-fielder Frank Lampard Returns to Club as Head Coach
Frank Lampard, a former Chelsea player who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League in a 13-year spell at Stamford Bridge, managed Derby County last season and led them to the Championship (second-tier) playoff final.
File photo of Frank Lampard. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as head coach on a three-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
“I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach,” Lampard said in a statement.
“Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead.”
