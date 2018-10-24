GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso Signs New Five-year Contract

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has signed a new five-year contact that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2023, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Reuters

Updated:October 24, 2018, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso Signs New Five-year Contract
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has signed a new five-year contact that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2023, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Alonso, who joined Chelsea from Fiorentina in August 2016, established himself as a left wing-back under former manager Antonio Conte, and helped the club win the league title in his first season.

The 27-year-old Spaniard has completed a successful transition to fill the left-back role since Maurizio Sarri took charge at the start of the current campaign.

"I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world," Alonso said in a statement. "It's been a very good two seasons and I am looking forward to more."

Alonso, capped three times by Spain, has scored 15 goals in 92 appearances for Chelsea.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...