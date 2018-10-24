English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso Signs New Five-year Contract
Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has signed a new five-year contact that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2023, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
(Image: Reuters)
Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has signed a new five-year contact that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2023, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Alonso, who joined Chelsea from Fiorentina in August 2016, established himself as a left wing-back under former manager Antonio Conte, and helped the club win the league title in his first season.
The 27-year-old Spaniard has completed a successful transition to fill the left-back role since Maurizio Sarri took charge at the start of the current campaign.
"I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world," Alonso said in a statement. "It's been a very good two seasons and I am looking forward to more."
Alonso, capped three times by Spain, has scored 15 goals in 92 appearances for Chelsea.
